Two held for posing as jail officials and duping families of 3 inmates of Gurugram prison

Gurugram, Nov 28 Two former prisoners have been arrested for posing as jail officials and duping three inmates lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail, the police said on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as Madhur Saxena and Kanishk Bhatnagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the suspects were earlier lodged in the same jail.

The accused committed the fraud by taking advantage of the online money system introduced since the Covid-19 pandemic, the police said.

"The accused got the mobile numbers of lawyers through e-court and inquired from them whether any of their clients are in jail. After this, they used to get information about the mobile numbers of the family members of the inmates. They told the family members they are employees of the jail administration and that the concerned prisoner has been injured and needed money," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

During probe, it came to light that a fraud case was registered against Kanishk Bhatnagar, while five cases were filed against Madhur Saxena for assault, fraud, rape, and under the POCSO Act in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi jail, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered.

