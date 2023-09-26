Two held for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans inside mosque in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada, Sep 26 Police have arrested two persons, who allegedly barged into a mosque and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Keerthan, a resident of Bilinele Sodlu and Sachin, a resident of Kaikamba Nedtota -- both in their 20s. The incident took place in the limits of Kadaba police station on Sunday night.

The accused, who came on a bike, had barged into the premises of the mosque and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. When the cleric of the mosque came out, the youths had escaped from the spot.

The CCTV camera in the mosque had captured the footage of the accused persons. Following the complaint in this regard, the police tracked the accused and arrested them.

In the complaint, the cleric explained that the youths after barging into the mosque illegally chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and also threatened that they would not let ‘

The incident had created tension and the police had formed two teams to nab the accused in this connection.

