Two held for trying to extort Rs 50L from businessman

Gurugram, Dec 22 The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sadakat Hussain, of resident of Bihar, and Akash Singh, a native of Rajasthan.

The duo have confessed to their crime during questioning. According to the police, a businessman filed a complaint at DLF Phase-1 police station on December 18, saying that he received an extortion call.

The caller had demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him in case of non-payment.

The police launched a probe and after extensive human and technical surveillance, traced down the suspects and arrested the culprits.

It was learnt that Sadakat Hussain was known to the businessman.

The police have recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor