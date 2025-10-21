Two held in Amritsar with rocket-propelled grenade, launcher

Chandigarh, Oct 21 In an Intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehended two operatives of a terror module and recovered one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) along with a launcher from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh, alias Mehak, a resident of Wadali in Amritsar, and Aditya, alias Adhi, a resident of Bhaga Chhina village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering the RPG, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were riding.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with Pakistan’s ISI operative who had sent the consignment from across the border via drone for Harpreet Singh, currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

“The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack,” the DGP said. He said that further investigations are underway to establish linkages in this case to unearth the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said that acting on Intelligence-inputs about the retrieval of RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher by the accused on the directions of Harpreet, police teams have arrested both the suspects, when they were on the way to deliver the consignment.

Investigations are on to identify those, who were supposed to receive the consignment, said the SSP, adding that police teams will also bring accused Harpreet alias Vicky from Ferozepur Jail on production warrant for further questioning.

In this regard, a First Information Report (FIR) No. 331 dated October 21 was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar rural.

