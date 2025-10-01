Two held in Bihar businessman murder case, search for others underway

Kolkata, Oct 1 Howrah Police in West Bengal on Wednesday held two persons in connection with the murder of Bihar businessman Suresh Yadav, an official said.

He said that the two were held after examining the CCTV footage. However, the main accused shooter has not been nabbed yet. Police have started a search for him and raided several places earlier in the day.

A senior Howrah City Police officer said that the two persons were held and they are being questioned about the incident.

According to the officer, the miscreants from Bihar came to Howrah and committed this murder.

Earlier in the day, the police investigation into the murder of Bihar businessman Suresh Yadav revealed that he had his own flat in Howrah, and he regularly visited Bengal during Durga Puja.

It was also learnt that a criminal case was filed against him in the past, and there are allegations of multiple crimes against him as well.

The officers are investigating whether he was murdered on Tuesday night due to his criminal antecedents.

According to the police, Suresh Yadav used to visit Bengal every year for Durga Puja, and also at other times when necessary and would stay there for a few days.

His house is in the Gopalganj area of Bihar, and after his death, the police are questioning his wife and relatives there.

Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi said on Wednesday that there are several complaints against Suresh Yadav in Bihar and that he had served seven years in jail.

On the night of Ashtami, a group of assailants shot and killed Suresh Yadav (50) on a public road. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Banabihari Basu Lane in Howrah district. Such an incident in a crowded area during the Durga Puja festival spread panic in the area.

Locals said that Suresh was walking through the Sandhya Bazar area of ​​Banabihari Basu Lane at around 9:30 pm. At that time, a group of youths suddenly came riding a bike. They fired several rounds and fled the area. Suresh collapsed on the spot.

On receiving the information, the Howrah police rushed to the spot. Suresh was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Howrah District Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him dead. CCTV footage of the spot has been collected, and locals are also being questioned.

