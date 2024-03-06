Two held in gun house theft case in Punjab, 12 weapons recovered

Chandigarh, March 6 After a chase of over 1,000 km across five states and UTs, Punjab Police has solved the gun house theft case with the arrest of two accused and recovered 12 weapons along with 21 cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajit Singh, 19, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, and Mandeep Kumar, 20, of a village in Amritsar district.

The recovered weapons include nine double-barrel guns, three pump action guns, and a sharp-edged weapon.

As per the information, robbers decamped with weapons, along with ammunition and cash, from the Amritsar-based Royal Gun House on the night of February 21.

DGP Yadav said at least 10 teams of Amritsar Commissionerate were formed, and after technical and scientific investigations, managed to arrest the accused after a chase of 1,000 plus km across five states and UTs.

Sharing more details, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams investigated this blind case and followed the trail of the accused, who fled from Punjab the same day and went to Chandigarh, Panipat (Haryana), Delhi, Agra, Ayodhya (both UP), before returning to Amritsar.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that after committing the incident, the accused had concealed the weapons and ammunition in a pit they dug. He said accused Ajit Singh had also stolen 4.2 kg gold from Amritsar along with his accomplices in October 2023. Further investigations are on, he added.

