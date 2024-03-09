Two held in Rajasthan with 70 gm heroin

Jaipur, March 9 Two persons on Saturday were arrested in Rajasthan's Pilibanga town, the police said, adding 70 gm of heroin was seized from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jajwinder Singh and Baljindra Singh -- residents of Punjab's Bathinda district.

Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, said that a special anti-drug abuse campaign is being conducted in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, under the 100-day action plan of the Rajasthan government.

During checking, a police team detained Jajvinder Singh and Baljinder Singh, who were travelling in a Verna car bearing a Delhi-registration number plate.

SP Sangwan said that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and both the arrested individuals are being questioned in connection with the drug seizure.

