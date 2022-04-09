Two held in Srinagar for murdering father, dumping body in Dal Lake

Srinagar, April 9 Two men were arrested in Srinagar for murdering their father and dumping his body in the Dal lake, police said on Saturday.

Police said on information on Thursday that an unidentified dead body was lying in the Dal Lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore Road, personnel from police station Nigeen swung into action, fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities

The deceased person was identified as Khurshid Ahmad Tota, resident of Elahibagh Soura in Srinagar.

"After medical formalities, the dead body was handed over to its legal heirs. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck etc. Also, through investigation into other suspicious circumstances, it came to fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal Lake," police said.

An FIR was registered and investigation was taken up.

"Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTVs and technical analysis it came to fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation and the body was kept at home for a day," police said.

"On the evening of April 6, after proper planning, they shifted the body in a vehicle and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal the crime. Subsequently, the two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized."

