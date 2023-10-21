Two held with 319 turtle shells in Bihar

Patna, Oct 21 In a joint operation, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) managed to arrest two wildlife smugglers and recovered 319 turtle shells worth Rs 7-8 lakh from their possession, sources said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Mithun Kumar and Vishal Kumar, a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, they duo boarded a general coach of Kathgodam-Howrah Bagh Express, along with the smuggled turtle shells in a trolley bag and two backpacks.

"We received information about two wildlife smugglers travelling in one of the coaches of Bagh express train and accordingly checked the entire train and recovered the shells from a trolley bag and two backpacks. We also arrested two persons in this connection," said Manoj Kumar Singh, sub-inspector of RPF Chapra.

"Both the accused were arrested under the wildlife protection act 1972 under section 9, 39, 48A and 490 and an FIR registered in the GRP police station. Efforts are on to locate their handlers and the route they obtained the banned items from. The market value of shells are estimated to be around Rs 7 to 8 lakh," said Manish Kumar, a wildlife officer of Chapra division.

