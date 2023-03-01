Two held with 32 flapshell turtles in UP

Bijnor (UP), March 1 Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in wildlife trafficking from Bijnor's Mandawar area.

The two were caught with 32 Indian flapshell turtles, a protected species under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The rescued turtles were later released in the Ganga river.

The accused were identified as Monu Kumar and Sundar Pal from Muzaffarnagar district.

A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

