Two held with 32 flapshell turtles in UP
By IANS | Published: March 1, 2023 09:18 AM2023-03-01T09:18:03+5:302023-03-01T09:30:07+5:30
Bijnor (UP), March 1 Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in wildlife trafficking from Bijnor's Mandawar area.
The two were caught with 32 Indian flapshell turtles, a protected species under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The rescued turtles were later released in the Ganga river.
The accused were identified as Monu Kumar and Sundar Pal from Muzaffarnagar district.
A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.
