Two held with fake notes in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 10 The sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, on Tuesday arrested two persons with fake notes.

A total of 600 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of the face-value of Rs 500 each have been recovered from them.

The two men arrested in this connection have been identified as Rezaul Karim and Jamirul. Both are residents of Baishnabnagar area in Malda district of West Bengal.

The police have booked them under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 498B and 498C (possession of fake currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Just a few weeks ago on September 24, the cops of STF arrested one person identified as Majibur Rahman a.k.a. Mojahar along with 300 pieces of FICN each of the face value of Rs 500. Earlier, on September 18, two people were arrested from Chapra in Nadia district.

These FICNs enter India from neighbouring Bangladesh through the international borders in Nadia district. In that case, too, all the fake notes recovered were of Rs 500 denomination.

“With the phasing out of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes, the FICN dealers have again shifted back to circulation of forged currencies of Rs 500 values, which is evident from the all recent seizures on this count,” an STF official said.

