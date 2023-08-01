Two history-sheeters shot dead by police in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 1   Two history-sheeters were gunned down during an encounter with a police team on Tuesday near

Two history-sheeters shot dead by police in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 1   Two history-sheeters were gunned down during an encounter with a police team on Tuesday near Guduvanchery, a suburb in the state capital, said the Chennai Police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (32) and Vinod (36).

