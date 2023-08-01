Two history-sheeters shot dead by police in Chennai
By IANS | Published: August 1, 2023 10:00 AM2023-08-01T10:00:46+5:302023-08-01T10:05:03+5:30
Chennai, Aug 1 Two history-sheeters were gunned down during an encounter with a police team on Tuesday near Guduvanchery, a suburb in the state capital, said the Chennai Police officials.
The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (32) and Vinod (36).
