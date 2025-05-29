Two hybrid terrorists arrested with weapons in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, May 29 Police said on Thursday that it has arrested two hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Shopian district.

Police said that two hybrid terrorists were arrested with arms and ammunition by the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Police, and 178 battalion of the CRPF at Baskuchan Imam Sahib in Shopian district.

“Two 56 rifles, 4 AK magazines, 102 AK rounds and 2 hand grenades were recovered from their possession. A FIR under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested terrorists," police said.

Army, police and the CRPF have aggressively intensified anti-terrorist operations in J&K after April 22 when Pakistan sponsored and aided Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed 26 innocent people including 25 tourists and one local pony owner in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by this cowardly attack carried out by terrorists after segregating the civilians on the basis of their religion.

The local pony owner, Syed Adil Hussain was killed when he tried to snatch the rifle of one of the terrorists after arguing with the terrorists that no religion permitted massacre of unarmed, innocent civilians belonging to any religion or faith.

To avenge the blood of the innocent people, the Indian armed forces carried out precision-guided, target-specific attacks on terror infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan resorted to heavy mortar shelling on civilian facilities in J&K and 28 civilians were killed in Pakistani shelling, 13 of them in Poonch district.

The districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora were affected by Pakistani shelling. The worst damage to civilian lives and infrastructure were suffered in the Poonch district.

During his April 23 visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed the Army, CAPFs and police to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor