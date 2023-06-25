Two illegal firearm suppliers arrested in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday apprehended two illegal firearm suppliers from the Nangloi Bus Stand in Delhi.

The police seized seven illegal firearms along with 17 live cartridges, one stolen car and one Motorcycle from their possession, the authorities said.

The accused have been identified as Raju and Ravi. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, said police.

Earlier in March this year Delhi Crime Branch had arrested an illegal firearms supplier and recovered five country-made pistols and eight live cartridges.

In February this year Special Cell of Delhi police busted three interstate firearms syndicates and arrested five people including four traffickers and one supplier along with the recovery of 38 illicit pistols during raids, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor