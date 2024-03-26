Two, including juvenile, nabbed for sexually assaulting minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi, March 26 Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and apprehended his 17-year-old associate in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a minor in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Junaid Khan a.k.a Bhopla, a resident of JJ cluster in Shakti Nagar, Delhi, is also found previously involved in 20 criminal cases of snatching, theft and Arms Act, registered in Keshav Puram, Seemapuri, Paschim Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Timarpur, Bharat Nagar and Adarsh Nagar Police Stations in the city.

The duo was nabbed after a case was registered on March 18 following a PCR call regarding quarrel in Sarai Rohilla police station and an Medico Legal Certificate was also collected from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital mentioning history of physical and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

A senior police official said that a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (2) and POCSO act based on the victim's statement, who accused one juvenile and Junaid Khan.

During the investigation, the police team conducted technical analysis and utilised human intelligence to apprehend the accused.

"Despite the accused frequently changing their mobile phones and locations, their Call Detail Records (CDR) were analysed. Consequently, parallel raids were conducted across various locations to prevent their escape,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena.

The DCP further said that they received confidential information that one juvenile was present at Shastri Nagar, Delhi, to collect essential commodities.

Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the juvenile in Shastri Nagar.

"Based on technical and human intelligence, it was further revealed that another accused, Khan, was in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

The police team was immediately dispatched to Amroha to conduct a raid, resulting in the arrest of Khan from Village Tikiya Fatehpur, District Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, Khan and the juvenile accepted their role and involvement in the commission of the offence of present case," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor