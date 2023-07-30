Two Indians swept away by river reach Pakistan

Chandigarh, July 30 Two Indians were taken into custody in Pakistan after they were swept away by the swollen Sutlej river from a village along the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, the police said on Sunday.

Ratanpal Singh and Havinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and the Border Security Force (BSF) was informed too, the police said.

"We are awaiting their handover to the BSF. Only after their arrival, we will reveal the exact reason for their crossing to Pakistan," a police officer told IANS on Sunday.

