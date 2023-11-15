Two infiltrators killed in Uri sector

Srinagar, Nov 15 Two terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the army and police at Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Two infiltrating terrorists neutralised by vigilant security forces. Recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition. Extensive search operations are on," police said.

There have been a series of infiltration attempts that were foiled by the security forces in the recent past.

On October 26, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by police and army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district.

On October 30, one terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the police and army in Kupwara district.

