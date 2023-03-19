Two injured as British-era bridge collapses in Bihar's Saran

Patna, March 19 Two persons were injured after a British-era road bridge collapsed in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday.

The injured persons were the driver and helper of the truck. The eyewitnesses said that as soon as the truck-laden with stone chips came on the bridge, it collapsed.

The truck was on its way from the Taraye block and was heading towards Bhalua Bazar. The British-era bridge was built on River Mahanadi and was in a bad shape since the last flood. The bridge structure was deteriorating and cracks had developed at several places.

Despite all these deterioration, the road construction department did not declare it a dangerous bridge. There was no warning sign board on either side of the bridge.

