Two injured in blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Imphal, Jan 5 At least two persons, including a woman, were injured in two consecutive explosions in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that the first blast, suspected to have been triggered by a locally made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), occurred at an abandoned house at Ngaukon village under the Phougakchao police station area.

The residents of the abandoned house are currently living in a relief camp since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

According to the police official, the second explosion occurred around 200 metres away from the first blast when villagers gathered at the spot after hearing about the earlier explosion.

Two persons, injured with splinters, identified as Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi, were shifted to a government hospital. Police said their injuries are not serious. Immediately after the explosions, security forces, led by senior police officials, launched a combing operation to nab those responsible for the IED blasts.

An irate mob also damaged a makeshift security bunker in the vicinity, accusing the security forces of failing to prevent the blasts and arrest those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, security forces in joint operations during the past 24 hours arrested five militants of different outlawed outfits from three districts -- Thoubal, Bishnupur and Imphal West -- and recovered arms and ammunition.

The arrested militants belonged to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its sister outfit, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

Police said the arrested militants were involved in the forcible collection of subscriptions from contractors, government staff, local residents and traders.

In separate joint operations, security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from Imphal East and Churachandpur districts. The recovered items included one Self-Loading Rifle, one sniper rifle with telescopic daylight scope, one single-barrel gun, two 9mm pistols with magazines, two .32 pistols with magazines, and two country-made SBBL guns.

Besides these arms, a large cache of ammunition, around 100 kg of explosives, grenades, wireless sets and other materials were also recovered.

Security forces comprising central and state agencies continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 111 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles. Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor