Two injured, many feared trapped in landslide in Haryana

A big incident has taken place in Bhiwani district of Haryana on the first day of the new year. In Bhiwani district, 8 to 10 vehicles have been crushed under landslide. About 15 to 20 people are reportedly missing following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana's Bhiwani district. So far three people have been taken out. While one person's death has been confirmed. The landslide occurred due to cracking of a large part of the mountain in Dadam mining area in Tosham block, they said.

Meanwhile, the administration has started relief work immediately after receiving information about the incident. The media and the general public were also barred from going to the spot. Besides, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat visited the spot and took stock of the situation. "Some people have died in the accident. The number is not yet known. A team of doctors has also arrived at the spot. We are trying to save as many lives as possible," said JP Dalal.

The rescue operation is underway and police have also reached the spot. It is said that Popland and some other machines used in the mine were also crushed in this incident. The injured are being treated at the hospital.