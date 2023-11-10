Two involved in over dozen snatching, theft cases held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 10 A crime branch team of the Gurugram police claimed to have solved a dozen cases of snatching and theft registered across the city after they arrested two men from Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The arrested accused were identified as Sandeep aka Lukka, a resident of Gurugram, and Suraj, a resident of Bihar, an official said.

Police said that a victim lodged a complaint in which he said that he was robbed on November 3 by two unknown men in the Sector-37C area.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo accused were arrested from Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday, the official added.

According to police, Sandeep was also involved in nine cases of robbery and snatching along with his associates while Suraj was involved in one case of theft.

"Sandeep came out on bail two months ago. He was a proclaimed offender and a bail jumper as well. The suspects used to rob people just to consume drugs and fulfill their other illegal requirements," said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Incharge of the DLF Phase-4 Crime Branch of the Gurugram police.

Two stolen bikes, two scooty, and two stolen mobile phones were recovered from them, he said.

