Two Iranian nationals held with fake documents in UP

Maharajganj, Nov 27 Two Iranian nationals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj while trying to cross over to Nepal using fake documents, a senior immigration official said on Monday.

Solat Karmalou, 22, and Rashid Samadidoukanlu, 40, travelling from India to Nepal, were arrested by the Immigration Department in the Sunauli area of the India-Nepal border as their visas and passports had expired, Sonauli checkpost Immigration Officer Naresh Tyagi said.

Two illegal visas allegedly bearing forged stamps were recovered from both Iranian nationals, officials said.

A case has been registered against them under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act.

The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and they are being questioned, an official of the local intelligence unit said.

Sunauli in Maharajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between the two countries.

