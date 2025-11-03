Two IRB constables suspended in firing linked to illegal sand mining in Goa

Panaji, Nov 3 Two policemen from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been suspended from service following their arrest in connection with a firing incident during illegal sand mining in North Goa last month.

Two IRB jawans among seven have been arrested in the firing incident linked to illegal sand mining.

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of the two IRB constables after their involvement in the case came to light.

DGP Kumar confirmed the action, stating that an internal police investigation has commenced against the two officers.

"The officers involved in criminal activities will face appropriate police action to stop such incidents in the force," the DGP told reporters.

The two suspended officers, identified as Rishikesh Mahale and Gangaram Mahale, both residents of Pernem, are among the seven accused arrested by the police in connection with the firing incident that left two workers hurt on the banks of the Terekhol River last month.

The complainant, Ramrishi Paswan (54), reported that the firing occurred around 2:30 a.m. on October 28, 2025, while he and his colleague, Lalbabu God (37), were extracting sand near Uguvem, Pernem.

The firing, carried out by an unknown person with the intent to kill, resulted in Paswan suffering a neck wound and God sustaining injuries to his right hand and abdomen, according to the complaint.

A team from the Pernem Police Station, supervised by police inspector Sachin Lokare, used technical and scientific intelligence to locate and arrest the seven suspects, including the two IRB constables, who have reportedly confessed to the crime.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta had previously confirmed the involvement of two IRB cops on Sunday, a revelation addressed by the DGP on Monday.

The DGP emphasised that while the criminal behaviour of a few officers does not taint the entire state police department, legal action will be taken against them to ensure accountability.

The investigation into the case further revealed that the firing incident reportedly stemmed from the ongoing territorial disputes related to the illegal sand extraction in the area.

Local villagers have vocally opposed the illegal mining, alleging significant damage to their paddy fields and agricultural land due to the operations.

