Two Jaish workers arrested in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, July 25 Two over-ground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were arrested and legal action was taken against four people for supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, said police on Thursday.

A police statement mentioned, “In a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities, Kathua Police at police station Malhar have arrested two OGWs for supporting terror-related activities. These individuals were also found to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time. Both individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions."

“Over 100 individuals have been questioned in connection with this case whereas preventive measures have been taken against more than 40 individuals to mitigate further risks and disrupt any potential support systems for terrorist activities," the statement read.

The two OGWs have been identified as Layaqat Ali alias Puwa, son of Gammi of Ward No. 07, Kalna Dhanu Parole, Tehsil Billawar, and Mool Raj alias Jenju, son of Uttam Chand of Bowli Mohalla Malhar, Tehsil Malhar in Kathua district.

“Accordingly a case FIR No. 18/2024 U/S 61(1),113,147,150/ BNS 2/3 EIMCO Act was registered at PS Malhar whereas the further investigation is going on. The arrest of these OGWs is a testament to our resolve. We urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to their nearest Police Station," the statement said.

Earlier, the officials said the two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) workers had given strategic and logistic support to the terrorists involved in the Kathua terror attack.

Five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed when terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in Badnota village, 150 away from Kathua town on July 10.

The presence of 40 hardcore foreign terrorists has been reported in the hilly districts of the Jammu division, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The Army has deployed over 4000 soldiers including the elite para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare to eradicate terrorism from the otherwise peaceful Jammu division.

