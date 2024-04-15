Two Jamia school students get AFS scholarship to study in US

New Delhi, April 15 AFS Intercultural Programs (or AFS, originally the American Field Service), the international youth exchange organisation sponsored by the US Department of State, will provide scholarships to two students from the Jamia Senior Secondary School (JSSS).

Irsha Parveen and Afifa, both studying in Class X, have been selected for the prestigious AFS scholarship, which offers the selected students a comprehensive cultural exchange experience with a unique opportunity to study in the US for one year on a student exchange programme, where they stay with the host families.

Jamia authorities told IANS that AFS is a global non-profit organisation that has been a leader in intercultural learning for over 100 years.

The scholarship aims to foster cultural exchange, allowing the students to share the diversity of Indian culture while learning about new cultures, traditions, and life skills in the US.

The two students were selected after comprehensive selection rounds where they had to compete with students from schools across India.

While attending classes at a local high school in the US, they will participate in community service projects besides engaging in cultural activities.

The two students will depart for the US in July 2024, an official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor