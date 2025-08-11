Two J&K Police officers killed in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar, Aug 11 Two J&K Police officers were killed and another injured in an overnight road accident in Srinagar district, said officials on Monday.

The officials said that two sub-inspectors of J&K Police were killed and another was injured in the accident in the Nowgam area of the district.

“During the night intervening August 10 and 11, a speeding vehicle bearing registration number JK21H-1919 hit a road divider on the bypass road near Nowgam area after it went out of the driver’s control. Three sub-inspectors of J&K Police sustained injuries in this road accident. The injured were shifted to the hospital, where the doctors declared two of the three injured officers dead on arrival," said officials.

The third injured sub-inspector is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The deceased officers have been identified as Sachin Verma of 23 Battalion of the India Reserve Police posted at Panthachowk in Srinagar and Shubam of 21 Battalion of IRP posted at Awantipora in Pulwama district.

The injured sub-inspector is identified as Mastan Singh of 23 Battalion IRP. "Police have taken cognisance of the incident,” the officials said.

Experts attribute road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir to over-speeding, road rage, rash and negligent driving and bumpy roads.

Regional Transport officers (RTOs) of Kashmir and Jammu divisions have issued advisories asserting that rash and negligent driving can attract cancellation of the driver’s licence and also cancellation of the vehicle registration certificate. Parents allowing minor children to drive vehicles are liable for imprisonment under the law.

In addition to risking their own lives, rash and negligent drivers indulging in traffic rule violations also endanger the lives of others, including pedestrians and other road users.

Two-wheeler drivers have been advised to wear crash helmets of standard specifications, and fuel refilling stations have been advised not to give petrol, etc., to two-wheeler drivers reporting without wearing the crash helmets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor