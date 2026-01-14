Two journalists of Telugu news channel arrested for telecasting ‘defamatory’ story

Hyderabad, Jan 14 Telangana Police on Wednesday arrested two reporters of Telugu television news channel NTV in a case relating to the telecast of an alleged defamatory story about a minister and a woman IAS officer.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Sajjanar said a reporter who tried to escape to Bangkok was arrested. Another reporter, who had switched off his phone after being summoned by the police, was also taken into custody.

Sajjanar, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, told media persons that journalists involved in the case should cooperate with the police in the investigation. He made it clear that the accused, wherever they may be, will be arrested.

He said those summoned by the police for investigation should appear. The Commissioner said the CEO of a television channel did not appear before the police despite the police summoning him.

He wondered why reporters were trying to escape. A reporter, who had booked the flight ticket and was trying to flee to Bangkok, was arrested. Another reporter was also arrested as he had switched off his phone after he was summoned.

Sajjanar said the police were acting as per the law and all the details would be revealed soon. “Law will take its own course,” he said.

The Commissioner said that while criticism is common in public, there can’t be any justification for telecasting a fake story, making a personal attack on a woman officer.

He said the SIT was investigating two cases. The other case was registered in Narayanpet district for sharing an “obscene and humiliating” image of the Chief Minister in a WhatsApp group.

Hyderabad Police registered the case against various media and social media platforms for allegedly telecasting and circulating fake news about a minister and a woman IAS officer.

NTV input editor Donthu Ramesh and reporter Sudheer were taken to King Koti Hospital in the evening for medical examination. They are likely to be produced before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, SIT conducted a search at the office of NTV. It reportedly seized computers and hard disks after two-hour longs search. The channel accused the police of high-handed behaviour.

The case was registered against NTV, T News and several other news channels, as well as YouTube channels and social media handles, on a complaint filed by Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on behalf of the IAS Officers’ Association.

Jayesh Ranjan, who is Secretary of the Telangana IAS Officers’ Association, stated in his complaint that on January 8, NTV published and telecast a news item regarding a woman IAS officer that was “completely false, fabricated and baseless”.

The complainant said that unsubstantiated allegations were made against a serving woman IAS officer, insinuating an alleged personal relationship with a political executive and attempting to link her official postings to such baseless claims.

