Two judicial officers assaulted in Bihar's Rohtas in 'road rage' incident

Patna, March 15 Two judicial magistrates in Bihar's Rohtas district were attacked by two bikers following a road rage incident, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Tuesday at Benda village under Mufassil police station in the district.

Mufassil police station SHO Sarfaraz Hussain said that the incident occurred at a time when the judges were parking their car.

"Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramchandra Prasad and Devesh Kumar, who is also an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, were on the way for some work. They stopped their car in the Benda village to purchase some goods. While reversing the car to park at the roadside, two bikers rammed it from behind leading to a minor accident," he said.

"The bikers were then involved in beating up the two judicial officers. One of them also holds the neck of one of the ACJMs in a bid to kill him. They have threatened both the judges with dire consequences and tried to snatch the key of their car. While two men were thrashing the two judicial officers, some local traders assembled at the place and rescued them. They have also apprehended the accused," Hussain said.

"ACJM Prasad informed us about the incident and we reached there in a flash and arrested the accused. Prasad also lodged an FIR in Mufassil police station against them. We have registered a AFIR under the relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder, road rage, threatening to kill government officers and snatching their car," he added.

