Two juveniles held for stabbing youth to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the death of an 18-year-old youth.

The youth on Saturday succumbed to his injuries sustained during a scuffle in northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kashif, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome area.

The juveniles, both school dropouts, are residents of the same locality where Kashif used to live.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Saturday around 2.30 p.m., Kashif and some persons had an altercation and scuffle in lane number 5.

“Kashif was injured and subsequently rushed to the Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the DCP.

“Kashif sustained two deep penetrating injuries on his chest," said the DCP.

During the probe, it was revealed that Kashif had an altercation with both the boys on a petty matter.

"Kashif took out the improvised pointed tip screwdriver and threatened the boys. A scuffle broke out. One boy managed to snatch the screwdriver from Kashif’s hand and stabbed him multiple times," said the DCP.

"Both accused are minors and have been apprehended. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor