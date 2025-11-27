Two Kashmiri craftsmen clinch National Awards for carpet weaving, sozni embroidery

Srinagar, Nov 27 Two Kashmiri craftsmen have won the National Award for excellence in handicrafts announced by the Union Textile Ministry on Thursday.

A spokesman of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu and Kashmir, said: "Manzoor Ahmad Khan from the Rainawari locality of Srinagar and Khwaja Nazir Ali from Alamgiri Bazar, Srinagar, will be conferred the National Award for excellence in hand-knotted carpet weaving and sozni embroidery by the President of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on December 9."

The spokesman thanked the Ministry of Textiles for bestowing the honour and congratulated the two master craftsmen for bringing laurels to Kashmir handicrafts, which are famous for their intricate designs and vibrant colours across the world.

“We are elated at their recognition for immense contributions in taking crafts like sozni and carpet weaving to the next level,” he added.

The spokesman said that the awards come with a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

“Apart from the winners, two more craftsmen -- Mashkoora Hameed from Budgam in sozni embroidery and Mir Arshad Hussain from Srinagar in papier-mache -- have won special mention and have been invited to the function at Vigyan Bhawan,” he added.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan, a renowned hand-knotted carpet weaver, was recently conferred the first prize in the UT Awards 2024 at SKICC on Tuesday.

"He also participated in the first edition of Know Your Artisan at Jhelum Riverfront and will be actively engaged in the Guru-Shishya Hastashilp Prashikshan programme for Kupwara organised by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Srinagar,” the spokesman said.

Khwaja Nazir Ali has also distinguished himself in the field of sozni embroidery, recognition for which has earned him the prestigious National Award. Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam, praised the awardees and said this recognition will provide traction to the famed handicrafts and handlooms of Kashmir and help target newer niche markets, especially in South-East Asia.

The Department will shortly organise a function to felicitate the awardees and those who received special mention from the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, the director said.

