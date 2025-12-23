Two Kashmiri men arrested for spying for Pakistan in Arunachal Pradesh

Srinagar, Dec 23 Two men from the Kashmir Valley have been arrested by police in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said here on Tuesday.

The officials said that police in Itanagar arrested the two men from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for allegedly spying and collecting sensitive information for handlers based in Pakistan.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Ganai. With these two arrests, the total number of accused held in the espionage case has risen to five,” officials said, quoting IGP (Law & Order) Arunachal Pradesh, Chukhu Apa, who has told reporters that the arrests were made on December 18.

“The accused have been brought to the state (Arunachal Pradesh) from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, and they are currently in our police custody. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to five,” Apa said.

He said the accused were collecting sensitive information from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and sharing it with their Pakistani handlers.

”We are waiting for the forensic report. The preliminary investigation revealed that they are sharing sensitive information with the handlers across the country. Our investigation is on, and further details will be rolled out during our investigation,” the IGP said.

Earlier, on November 21, the Itanagar police had arrested Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Kupwara district, after receiving credible information about their possible involvement in espionage activities.

Subsequently, another accused, Shabir Ahmed Khan, who also belongs to Kupwara, was arrested in Itanagar.

“We were working on credible intelligence inputs about a spy ring operating in Arunachal Pradesh. Under the leadership of Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, the team worked diligently and made these arrests. Two accused were arrested from Kupwara, while three were arrested from different locations in the Itanagar Capital Region,” the IGP told reporters.

The arrested individuals were mostly blanket sellers who travelled to various parts of the state to collect information, the IGP said. The IGP also urged residents of Itanagar to remain vigilant and verify documents before allowing anyone to stay in their homes on rent.

“I urge the people of Itanagar to check the documents and verify them from the police before letting anyone into your house for rent. If you don’t do that, then you will get into trouble”, he said.

