Two Kerala school officials suspended after Class 9 boy found dead

Palakkad, Oct 16 A wave of anger and grief swept through Palakkad after a Class 9 student from Kannadi Higher Secondary School allegedly committed suicide, leading to the suspension of two staff members and the temporary closure of the school.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday directed the district Education authorities to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and submit a report.

The 14-year-old student, identified as Arjun from Pallenchathannur, was found dead at his home earlier this week.

His family has accused a class teacher of mental harassment that allegedly pushed him to take the extreme step.

Police have launched an investigation based on the family's complaint, and the school will remain closed for four days.

The incident has triggered massive protests from students, parents, and political organisations.

According to the family, the teacher, identified as Asha, had threatened to file a complaint with the Cyber Cell and have Arjun jailed over a message sent on Instagram.

"She humiliated him in front of the class and even called the Cyber Cell during class hours. He was visibly disturbed after that," one of his classmates said.

Soon after news of the "suicide" broke, students boycotted classes and staged a sit-in on the school campus.

Several student organisations joined the agitation and laid siege to the principal's office, demanding immediate action.

The situation escalated when the principal, Lisy, defended the teacher, saying no wrongdoing had occurred, further intensifying the protests.

Amid mounting pressure, the school management convened an emergency meeting and decided to suspend both the class teacher and the principal, pending inquiry.

Education officials have sought a detailed report on the incident, and counselling support has been arranged for students.

The tragic incident has reignited a debate on mental health, bullying, and accountability in schools.

Police officials said statements are being recorded from students, staff, and the teacher involved.

A case has been registered, and further action will follow based on the investigation.

