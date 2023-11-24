Two kids killed, another battling for life as wall collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 Two children, aged 8 and 5, passing through a street, died as the wall of an empty plot collapsed in south Delhi's Jaitpur area in Friday while a six-year-old was severely injured and is battling for life, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ishaan, 8, and Hamza, 5, while Roshini, 6, is undergoing treatment.

All are residents of resident of Jaitpur Extension-II and neighbours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that information was received at about 6.30 pm regarding collapse of a wall resulting in the death of one boy and injury to two others.

"The police control room (PCR) call was marked to local police for necessary action. On reaching to the spot of incident, it was found that the injured have been taken to some unknown hospital," he said.

The spot of incident was an empty plot surrounded by a10-year-old brick wall of which one side collapsed on its own.

"Children were passing through the street when this old wall collapsed. Crime team is on spot," he said.

An official, privy to the investigation, said that Ishaan was declared brought dead by doctors at Alshifa Hospital, Jamia Nagar and Hamza was also brought dead at AIIMS. The third injured was identified as Roshni, the official said, adding that legal action is being taken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor