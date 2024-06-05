Two kids killed as car runs over them in Gujarat's Palanpur

Palanpur, June 5 Two children were killed after a recklessly-driven car ran over them on the premises of a factory in Gujarat's Palanpur on Wednesday.

The children were playing in the field when the incident happened. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“The event occurred in the factory's yard in Khodla, Palanpur. Two children, 6-year-old Suresh and 6-year-old Chirag, were playing when the car driver ran over them. One child was killed on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment. A girl who was seriously injured in the incident was rushed to the hospital for treatment.” sources said.

The police have registered a case against the driver and have initiated an investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which the police are now examining to aid their investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor