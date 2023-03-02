Two killed, 12 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, March 2 Two persons were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said a minibus went out of the driver's control and turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Rajouri.

"14 people injured in this accident were shifted to hospital.

"Two critically injured persons died in the hospital while 12 are under treatment," sources said.

