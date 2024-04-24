Two killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), April 24 Two people were killed and 20 injured when a tractor-trolley overturned here, the police said.

According to reports, some villagers from Biharipur and Azimabad had gone to see a fair in Kapsenda village under Tilhar police station and were returning in a tractor-trolley late on Tuesday night when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

When the tractor-trolley reached Janyuri village on Nigohi road of Tilhar, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned killing Amit Kumar (40) and Murali (60), SP Meena said.

He further said that 20 others, including six women, who got injured in the incident have been admitted to a government medical college.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the two people and directed the district officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

