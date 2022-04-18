Two killed, 50 injured in storm in WB's Cooch Behar

Two people have been killed in a storm while at least 50 were injured in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Sunday.

The deaths have been reported from Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1, Cooch Behar.

"Two dead and at least 50 injured in a storm in Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1 of Cooch Behar district," Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindra Nath Ghosh said.

Several other areas including Tufanganj, Mathabhanga of the district have also been, Ghosh further added.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people have been killed so far due to severe storm and lightning conditions in Assam.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

