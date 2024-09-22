Two killed after balcony of under-construction house collapses in Bihar

Patna, Sep 22 Two people were killed and seven others injured after the balcony of an under-construction house collapsed in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Sunday.

A pall of gloom descended on Rishidih village in the Sikandra police station area in the district after two lives were lost in the incident on Saturday night.

While one person died on the spot, the villagers rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where another person succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as Jogindar Yadav (55) and Jaddu Yadav (52).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured were identified as Ashok Yadav, Kaushal Yadav, Sonu Saav, Darman Yadav, Ishwar Yadav, Chano Yadav and Adhik Yadav, all natives of Rishidih village.

The injured were being treated in private hospitals of Lalganj and Jamui.

Sikandra police station SHO Mintu Kumar Singh said: "The incident occurred when a religious programme was being held outside the house of a person Akhilesh Yadav alias Aakho Yadav. Two people were on the balcony while others were sitting on the ground. However, the jubilation turned tragic when a portion of the balcony fell on onlookers on the ground."

The police are investigating how the balcony collapsed.

However, locals said that the incident occurred due to structural failure.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at such large gatherings, particularly during popular community events.

It underscores the need for stricter safety protocols during community events, especially those that draw large crowds, to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Recently, a tin collapsed during the 'Mahavir Mela' in Ishauvpur in Chhapra, injuring several people.

The incident occurred when the crowd had gathered to watch the orchestra performance at the fair.

Hundreds of people had climbed onto the temporary tin roof, to watch a programme in the fair when the structure collapsed.

