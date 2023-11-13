Two killed as bus hits bike in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Nov 13 Two people were killed when a bus rammed into a motor-cycle in this Karnataka district on Monday, sources said.

The incident took place at Tittamaranahalli village near Channapatna.

The deceased have been identified as Siddappa (65) and Aruna (23).

According to the sources, the incident took place when a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) en route to Channapatna hit the bike killing the riders on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the Channapatna Taluk hospital for post-mortem.

Channapatna Traffic police station visited the spot and took up the case for investigation.

