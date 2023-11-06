Two killed as bus hits motorcycle in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur, Nov 6 Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus on an overbridge near a market in the Kotwali police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Monday.

Police officials said the bus from Sultanpur depot hit an oncoming motorcycle, late on Sunday evening.

Sandeep Sharma, 32, and Santosh Sharma, 26, who were on the motorcycle died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the bus driver fled from the spot and abandoned the bus after the accident.

The deceased were returning home from a family function, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor