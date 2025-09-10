Two killed as bus overturns in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 10 Two people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus carrying 22 passengers overturned near Chamba in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 10.10 a.m. when the bus, travelling from Ghuttu-Ghansali to Haridwar, lost control on a sharp curve about 12 km before Chamba. The vehicle struck a crash barrier before toppling over, according to police officials.

Authorities confirmed that all passengers were trapped inside the bus following the accident.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after receiving the alert and pulled the passengers out, and sent the injured to nearby hospitals.

One passenger, identified as Sukhdev Maithani of Ghanshali, and the driver, Virendra Singh Negi of Chamba, died on the spot, the police statement read.

Of the 20 injured, two are reported to be in critical condition.

A police statement noted, "Out of the above injured, two were referred to the Higher Centre, the remaining injured are being treated in the hospital, Rampur Khadi."

Upon receiving the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tehri, Ayush Agarwal, reached the accident site and supervised the rescue operation.

He also directed Chamba SHO Dilbar Negi to ensure all necessary assistance for the injured.

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhat said the bus overturned on the National Highway near Nagni, close to Khadi-Chamba.

Rescue efforts were jointly carried out by Chamba police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local residents, who worked together to shift the injured to hospitals, the police officials said.

The SSP has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the accident, which has once again highlighted the dangers of sharp bends and hilly terrain on Uttarakhand's roads.

Investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

