Two killed as bus rams into truck in Alwar

Jaipur, Nov 25 Two people were killed and 31 others injured in a road accident on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday.

The crash occurred near the Pinan Interchange bridge when a bus travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi rammed into a stationary truck around 6 a.m.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely embedded in the truck.

The bus had departed from Ahmedabad for Delhi at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon receiving information, police from the Rajgarh police station rushed to the site.

With help from locals, they pulled out passengers trapped inside the mangled bus and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Locals said the moment of impact triggered loud explosions, waking nearby villagers who rushed to help.

The passengers were pulled out one by one as cries of pain and panic echoed on the expressway.

Many passengers were in a state of shock as the entire front section of the bus had been reduced to debris.

One passenger died on the spot, while another, Roshan, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

A total of 31 injured passengers were taken to the Pinan Community Health Centre, from where the critically injured were referred to hospitals in Alwar and Jaipur.

Ambulances at the scene were reportedly insufficient, making it difficult to transport the injured promptly.

The accident caused a significant traffic jam on the expressway.

Police later used a crane to separate the bus from the truck and restore vehicle movement.

