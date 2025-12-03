Two killed as car crashes into roadside parapet in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 3 At least two people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a road accident on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said that a vehicle collided with a roadside parapet near Chingus in the Rajouri district in the morning.

“A car (JK12D 7568) was on its way from Jammu towards Rajouri rammed into a parapet near Chingus at around 4.30 a.m. today. Two passengers were killed while three others sustained injuries," the police said.

All the injured were immediately shifted to the Government Medical College, Rajouri, for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Naik Singh (53), son of Puran Singh, a resident of Waripattan; and Mohd Yaqoob (45), son of Mohd Fazal and a resident of Saila Surankote.

The injured were identified as Mohd Farooq, son of Mohd Fazal, a resident of Saila Surankote; driver Mohd Sageer, son of Mohd Haneef, a resident of Digwar Poonch, and Mohd Mushtaq, son of Fazal Hussain and a resident of Kakora Manjakote.

“Concerned police station has taken cognisance of the incident,” the police said.

Hilly districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi are notorious for road accidents caused by hilly terrain, overloading, over-speeding, road rage, etc.

The traffic department has deployed special squads to check traffic violations in these districts.

Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) regularly impose public punishments for traffic rule violators. In case of a vehicle driven by a minor, the punishment includes imprisonment for the parent in addition to cancellation of the vehicle registration certificate.

Two-wheelers driven by riders who do not wear a crash helmet often become a reason for fatal road accidents. Traffic department officials hold roadside camps to counsel the two-wheeler drivers and those riding on pillion to wear standard crash helmets. Petrol pumps have been instructed not to provide fuel to two-wheelers and pillion riders who are not wearing crash helmets. In addition to counselling, traffic department officials also provide crash helmets to riders during these counselling sessions.

