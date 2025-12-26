Two killed as car falls into ditch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Jaipur, Dec 26 Two people were killed when a car fell into a ditch following a collision with an unknown vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near pillar number 246 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Both the men in the car were residents of Gujarat.

After receiving information about the accident, the Baunli Police reached the spot and took the deceased and the injured to the Baunli Community Health Centre (CHC).

According to the information, the two young men in the car were going to Gujarat.

The incident occurred when an unknown vehicle hit their car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sawai Madhopur. The collision was so severe that the car fell into the ditch.

Kamal Gohil (35), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, who was in the car, died on the spot.

The other young man in the car, Tejasvi Solanki (32), son of Mahesh Mochi, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was seriously injured. The police took the injured man to the Baunli CHC, from where he was referred to Jaipur due to his critical condition. He also died on the way to Jaipur.

After the accident, the police moved the damaged car to a resting area.

The police have informed the families of both the deceased.

Currently, the bodies of both the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the Baunli CHC.

Post-mortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of the families.

The Baunli Police are investigating the matter and searching for the unknown vehicle.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur.

The car en route to Balotra from Jaipur lost control and overturned.

Rajasthan recorded over 7,058 accidents and 4,168 deaths on national highways in the state in 2024.

In 2023, the state witnessed 7,058 accidents on National Highways, leading to 4,168 deaths.

