Two killed as groups clash over applying Holi colours in UP's Amethi
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 09:52 PM2022-03-18T21:52:52+5:302022-03-18T22:00:03+5:30
Two people were killed and several others were injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Amethi's Babupur village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
"Two people died and 5 to 6 people got injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Babupur village of Amethi," Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor