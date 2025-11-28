Two killed as sleeper bus hits unidentified vehicle in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 28 Two passengers were killed on the spot when a passenger bus hit an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday.

Twelve people were injured in the accident and immediately referred to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota for treatment.

The incident occurred when most of the passengers were asleep.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the crash, but several passengers managed to escape through broken windows.

Both drivers of the bus lost their lives in the accident. One driver's body was found stuck in the driver's seat.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and rushed the injured to the hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident may have occurred during an overtaking attempt.

It is suspected that the driver of the bus, en route from Delhi to Indore, fell asleep and rammed into the vehicle ahead.

The unknown vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

Kaithun Police Station Circle Inspector Sandeep Sharma said the bus, bearing a Madhya Pradesh registration number, rammed into a vehicle moving ahead of it.

The impact was severe enough to trap one of the drivers inside the damaged cabin.

Both drivers, identified as Girraj Rebari (40) and Shyam Sundar Sen, died on the spot. Rescue teams are currently working to extricate the body of one driver stuck inside the vehicle.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Kota for advanced medical treatment.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

"We have started a thorough investigation, and the probe is on," said officials.

Last week, a container driver was charred to death as the vehicle exploded after hitting an LED pole on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan.

Police said the container driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the pole with tremendous force, triggering an explosion within seconds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor