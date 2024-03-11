Two killed as speeding car hits them in UP

Gorakhpur, March 11 Two pedestrians were killed and a third one was battling for his life after a speeding car rammed into them while they were walking on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The incident took place sometime on Sunday night and the CCTV installed in the area has captured it.

In the video, three people, identified as Moin, Aqueel Ahmed and Tahir, can be seen walking on the side of a deserted road in the dead of the night.

Suddenly, a speeding car is seen coming and ramming them, before speeding away. The impact was so strong that the victims were tossed in the air for a while and then fell on the road.

While Moin and Aqueel Ahmed died on the spot, Tahir's condition was critical, police said.

Police official Jitendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also said the car and its driver have not been identified yet and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor