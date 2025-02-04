Two killed as truck hits car in Bihar’s Jamui

Patna, Feb 4 Two persons were killed and four others were injured in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Jamui district on Tuesday.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The accident happened due to a collision between a car and a truck.

The victims were returning after the Tilak ceremony and met with an accident when they reached the Sikandra roundabout in Jamui around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

All six victims boarded in Scorpio are natives of Kunj village under Roh police station of Nawada district and had gone to Arwan village under Kajra police station of Lakhisarai district for the Tilak ceremony.

While returning from Arwan village, the victims reached Nawada Road when a HIWA truck carrying sand at high speed from Jamui to Sheikhpura hit the left side of the Scorpio strongly. The collision was so terrible that the car broke the school gate near Sikandra Chowk and ended up crashing into the school campus.

The deceased have been identified as 62-year-old Arun Singh and 66-year-old Ramakant Singh, residents of Kunj village in the Roh police station area of Nawada.

While 50-year-old Vipin Singh, 70-year-old Virendra Singh, 14-year-old Kripa Shankar Gaurav, residents of Kunj village and Scorpio driver 35-year-old Varun Kumar, resident of Mahuli village in Nawada, have been injured.

Earlier on Monday, a man and his wife were killed in a tragic road accident in Patna's outskirt village Bajitpur under Bakhtiyarpur police station in the district.

Their child was badly injured in the accident. Both husband and wife were going somewhere on a bike when their bike collided with a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased couple could not be identified. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot, took the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for post-mortem.

Two youths riding on another bike were also injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The two youths have been identified as 19-year-old Naveen Kumar and 20-year-old Ranjit Kumar, residents of Phulelpur in Patna district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor