Two killed as truck rams into car in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 29 Two persons were killed and five were injured when a truck rammed into a car in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Zahirabad-Bidar highway near Huselli village in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district.

A car driver and a woman died in the collision. Five others, who were injured, have been admitted to a government-run hospital at Zahirabad.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as residents of Bidar in Karnataka.

In another accident in Medak district, a municipal worker was killed and a 10-year-old child was injured.

The accident occurred in Vaddera Colony in Medak town when a speeding car knocked down a sanitation worker sweeping the road. The deceased was identified as Maisaiah (50). The child, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital.

The driver, who was driving the car, escaped after the accident leaving behind the vehicle. Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

