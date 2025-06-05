Two killed in car-truck collision in Bihar’s Vaishali

Patna, June 5 A tragic road accident on Thursday left two persons dead and four others with critical injuries after a car collided with a truck near Godhiya Sabzi Mandi on National Highway-22 in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., when the car, returning from a wedding event, lost control and rammed into a truck from behind.

Goraul police station area SHO confirmed the details and said that all six victims were immediately taken to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment, where two succumbed due to their injuries.

Among the dead individuals are Manohar Kumar (40), son of Yogendra Shah, resident of Godhiya village; and Saroj Patel (42), son of Baijnath Patel, resident of Khidkhaua village, under Bhagwanpur police station

According to family members, the wedding procession had left Godhiya for Muzaffarpur on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. The accident took place during the return journey late at night.

“As soon as we learned about the accident, we reached there and rescued all the victims trapped inside the car. The deceased were sitting on the front seats while the injured were on the rear seat,” the SHO said.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while navigating the highway stretch near the market area.

“We have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and handed over the bodies to the family members. The condition of the injured is critical,” he said.

“We have registered an FIR against the driver of the truck who illegally parked the vehicle on the busy highway. He is at large,” the SHO said.

The accident has caused deep distress among the families of the deceased and injured. Scenes of grief and chaos were witnessed as relatives gathered at the hospital.

The families are demanding a thorough inquiry and safety measures on the busy highway.

